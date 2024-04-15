Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $180.52

Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $180.52 and last traded at $177.37, with a volume of 752329 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $178.51.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CBOE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $197.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 target price (down previously from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.36.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.02 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $499.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.65 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Dave Howson sold 8,314 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.88, for a total transaction of $1,528,778.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,323.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 165.4% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter worth $16,209,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter worth $2,701,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

