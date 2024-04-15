Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on FUN. Truist Financial upped their target price on Cedar Fair from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho began coverage on Cedar Fair in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Cedar Fair in a report on Thursday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Cedar Fair in a report on Friday, February 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.30.

FUN opened at $39.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.41. Cedar Fair has a one year low of $34.04 and a one year high of $45.39.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $371.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.13 million. Cedar Fair had a net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 21.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cedar Fair will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 201.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

