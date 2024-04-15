Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.08.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CNC shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down previously from $92.00) on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

Get Centene alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CNC

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Centene news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $900,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at $17,668,850.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $900,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,668,850.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $774,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,731.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Centene by 1,401.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 46,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 43,247 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Centene by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Centene by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 22,382 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Centene during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Centene by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Centene Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of CNC opened at $70.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.50. The company has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Centene has a 1-year low of $60.83 and a 1-year high of $81.42.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $39.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Centene will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Centene

(Get Free Report

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.