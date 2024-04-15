Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Hits New 52-Week High at $18.64

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.64 and last traded at $18.09, with a volume of 540152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.48.

CENX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Century Aluminum from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Century Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.92 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $512.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.40 million. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.18%. Equities research analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Century Aluminum by 87.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,536,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927,814 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Century Aluminum by 471.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,341,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,112 shares in the last quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,880,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Century Aluminum by 22.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,905,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,058,000 after purchasing an additional 727,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum during the first quarter worth approximately $17,607,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

