CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON) Stock Price Down 6%

CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $36.90 and last traded at $37.38. Approximately 105,254 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 661,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.75.
CGON has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of CG Oncology in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CG Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on CG Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on CG Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.
In other CG Oncology news, CFO Corleen M. Roche purchased 2,000 shares of CG Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $38,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hong Fang Song purchased 263,157 shares of CG Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,983.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 613,928 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,664,632. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 666,472 shares of company stock worth $12,662,968 in the last quarter.
CG Oncology, Inc, an oncolytic immunotherapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing backbone bladder-sparing therapeutics for patients with bladder cancer. The company develops BOND-003 for the treatment of high-risk bacillus calmette guerin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients; CORE-001 to treat cretostimogene in combination with pembrolizumab in high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patients; and CORE-002 for the treatment of cretostimogene in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab in muscle invasive bladder cancer patients.
