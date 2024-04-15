Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Shares Sold by Aurora Private Wealth Inc.

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. cut its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,452 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 203.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 176 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.78.

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:LNG traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $154.68. The company had a trading volume of 889,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888,658. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.88. The company has a market capitalization of $36.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.94. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.30 and a 1 year high of $183.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $3.06. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 48.45% and a return on equity of 69.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $15.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.30%.

About Cheniere Energy

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.