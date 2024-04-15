Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 1.3% of Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Chevron from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.60.

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CVX opened at $159.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $296.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $172.54.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 57.39%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

