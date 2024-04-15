Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Stock Performance

Shares of CVR opened at $15.60 on Friday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $30.76. The company has a market capitalization of $15.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.11.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a negative net margin of 13.97% and a negative return on equity of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $6.78 million during the quarter.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.77%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Chicago Rivet & Machine in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chicago Rivet & Machine

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

Further Reading

