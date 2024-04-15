China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
China Pharma Price Performance
CPHI stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.49. China Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $2.70.
About China Pharma
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than China Pharma
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for China Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.