China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2024

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHIFree Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

China Pharma Price Performance

CPHI stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.49. China Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $2.70.

About China Pharma

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

