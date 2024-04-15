ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) Short Interest Update

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the March 15th total of 43,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Stock Performance

IMOS traded down $0.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.13. The stock had a trading volume of 11,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,686. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.92. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a one year low of $21.58 and a one year high of $32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $187.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.31 million. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS.

Institutional Trading of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,348 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 164.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 19,367 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 7,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 397.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,496 shares in the last quarter. 7.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.

