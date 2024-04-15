Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by Sippican Capital Advisors

Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 50.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Chubb were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Chubb by 426.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,119,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,355,762,000 after buying an additional 13,059,385 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 102,751.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,828,733,000 after buying an additional 8,281,754 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $619,661,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 1,476.9% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 999,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,466,000 after buying an additional 936,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 978.1% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,781,000 after buying an additional 495,860 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of CB traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $244.88. 629,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,712,237. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $183.71 and a fifty-two week high of $260.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.62.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $3.23. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.88 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 18.11%. As a group, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $8,923,418.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,902,208.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $8,923,418.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,902,208.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,043 shares of company stock worth $29,766,694 in the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Chubb from $228.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chubb from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen started coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.37.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CB

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.