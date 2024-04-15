Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,168,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,681 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $264,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Chubb by 275.7% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Up 0.5 %

Chubb stock opened at $245.81 on Monday. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $183.71 and a twelve month high of $260.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $252.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.62.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $3.23. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.88 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 18.11%. As a group, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on CB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chubb from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Chubb from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $282.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.58.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total value of $8,456,896.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,879,483.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total value of $8,456,896.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,879,483.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,043 shares of company stock valued at $29,766,694 in the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

