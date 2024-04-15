CIBC Upgrades Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) to “Outperform”

CIBC upgraded shares of Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has C$20.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$17.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ADN. Raymond James raised Acadian Timber from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$17.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Acadian Timber from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Acadian Timber Stock Performance

Shares of ADN stock opened at C$17.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$303.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.08, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$16.98 and a 200 day moving average of C$16.76. Acadian Timber has a 1 year low of C$15.50 and a 1 year high of C$18.69.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$23.82 million during the quarter. Acadian Timber had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 31.49%. As a group, research analysts expect that Acadian Timber will post 0.7405803 earnings per share for the current year.

Acadian Timber Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Acadian Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.05%.

About Acadian Timber

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates in two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

