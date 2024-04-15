Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Short Interest Update

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 195,400 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the March 15th total of 179,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 671,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cidara Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.67.
NASDAQ:CDTX traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.82. The stock had a trading volume of 304,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,620. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.77 and a 200 day moving average of $0.78. The stock has a market cap of $74.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.98. Cidara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $1.48.
Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.
