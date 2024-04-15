Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Short Interest Update

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 195,400 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the March 15th total of 179,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 671,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cidara Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.67.

Get Cidara Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cidara Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics Trading Up 1.8 %

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 15,912 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 192.7% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 50,366 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 146.5% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 63,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 37,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDTX traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.82. The stock had a trading volume of 304,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,620. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.77 and a 200 day moving average of $0.78. The stock has a market cap of $74.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.98. Cidara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $1.48.

About Cidara Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cidara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cidara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.