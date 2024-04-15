Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Research Coverage Started at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $57.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

CIEN has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Ciena from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ciena from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Ciena from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Ciena from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ciena presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $58.79.

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $45.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.12. Ciena has a 1-year low of $39.94 and a 1-year high of $63.24. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. Ciena had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Ciena’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ciena will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Brodie Gage sold 533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.61, for a total transaction of $26,442.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,052,464.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.39, for a total transaction of $205,758.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,226,292.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brodie Gage sold 533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.61, for a total value of $26,442.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,052,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,533 shares of company stock worth $5,808,540 in the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

