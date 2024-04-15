Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.43.

Cirrus Logic Price Performance

CRUS opened at $88.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.34. Cirrus Logic has a fifty-two week low of $65.02 and a fifty-two week high of $95.87. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 1.00.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $618.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.55 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 9.84%. As a group, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 3,280 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $299,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cirrus Logic news, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 3,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $299,792.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $548,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Andrew Brannan sold 3,250 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $305,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,530 shares of company stock valued at $700,292. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cirrus Logic

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRUS. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,368,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,843,000 after purchasing an additional 38,659 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,163,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

