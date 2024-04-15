Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Ballast Advisors LLC

Ballast Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,764 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.48 on Monday, reaching $48.97. The stock had a trading volume of 7,247,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,540,996. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.25 and a 200 day moving average of $50.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.56 and a twelve month high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 23.49%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 48.63%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.03.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $697,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,424,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $697,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,424,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $150,130.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,579,865.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,441 shares of company stock worth $972,080. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

