CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Shares Down 6.4%

CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.35 and last traded at $4.40. 56,739 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 103,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CINT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.50 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of CI&T in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on CI&T from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CI&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.58.

CI&T Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. CI&T had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $105.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CI&T Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in CI&T during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CI&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CI&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CI&T in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CI&T in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CI&T Company Profile

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies.

Further Reading

