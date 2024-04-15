Citigroup Boosts Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target to $225.00

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Citigroup from $202.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PGR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Progressive from $228.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Progressive from $161.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. HSBC raised their price objective on Progressive from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen started coverage on Progressive in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.31.

NYSE PGR traded up $2.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $206.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,847,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,208. Progressive has a fifty-two week low of $111.41 and a fifty-two week high of $212.24. The company has a market cap of $120.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.13.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.74. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Progressive will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $93,251.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,725,350.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $93,251.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,725,350.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 5,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $1,005,116.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,821,329.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,629 shares of company stock worth $8,348,176 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Progressive by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Progressive by 143.6% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

