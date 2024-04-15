Cizzle Biotechnology (LON:CIZ) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.61

Shares of Cizzle Biotechnology Holdings Plc (LON:CIZ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.61 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.76 ($0.02), with a volume of 5300047 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.79 ($0.02).

Cizzle Biotechnology Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of £6.40 million, a P/E ratio of 175.00 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2.16.

Get Cizzle Biotechnology alerts:

Institutional Trading of Cizzle Biotechnology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cizzle Biotechnology by 19.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Cizzle Biotechnology by 16.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cizzle Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth about $535,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Cizzle Biotechnology by 7.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Cizzle Biotechnology by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter.

Cizzle Biotechnology Company Profile

Cizzle Biotechnology Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development of an immunoassay test for the CIZ1B biomarker for the early detection of lung cancer in the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Cizzle Biotechnology Limited and changed its name to Cizzle Biotechnology Holdings Plc in May 2021.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cizzle Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cizzle Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.