Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Short Interest Down 9.2% in March

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the March 15th total of 2,490,000 shares. Currently, 8.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 291,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days.

Clarus Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CLAR traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.26. 96,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,848. Clarus has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $10.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.36 million, a PE ratio of -22.96 and a beta of 0.90.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $76.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.45 million. Clarus had a positive return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Clarus will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Clarus Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Clarus

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is presently -37.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLAR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Clarus by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,659,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,439,000 after acquiring an additional 123,405 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clarus by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 105,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 21,181 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarus in the fourth quarter worth about $349,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Clarus by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 433,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 5,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Clarus by 306.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 30,588 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on CLAR. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Clarus from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of Clarus in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Clarus to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Clarus from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Outdoor and Adventure. The Outdoor segment offers apparels, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

