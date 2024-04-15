Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.32

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.32 and last traded at $2.32, with a volume of 1091210 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLNE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.40.

Clean Energy Fuels Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.20 million, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 2.06.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $106.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.50 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 23.40% and a negative return on equity of 14.05%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clean Energy Fuels

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grassi Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,001,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,304,000 after acquiring an additional 357,860 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 153,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 535,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 206,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.94% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as alternative fuels for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

Further Reading

