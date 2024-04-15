CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) rose 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.47 and last traded at $15.42. Approximately 12,651,130 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 34,617,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CleanSpark from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on CleanSpark from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on CleanSpark from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. TheStreet raised CleanSpark from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on CleanSpark from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.22.

Get CleanSpark alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CLSK

CleanSpark Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.44.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $73.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.06 million. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 16.25% and a negative net margin of 38.09%. Sell-side analysts expect that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Zachary Bradford sold 443,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $8,997,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,795,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,783,977.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Zachary Bradford sold 443,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $8,997,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,795,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,783,977.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger Paul Beynon sold 10,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $195,921.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,650.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,169,620 shares of company stock worth $24,963,509. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CleanSpark

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLSK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,433,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,032,000 after buying an additional 3,235,171 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 124.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,563,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,866,000 after buying an additional 3,085,789 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 907.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,203,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,452,000 after buying an additional 1,984,516 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 32.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,797,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,159,000 after buying an additional 1,682,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 21.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,533,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,701,000 after buying an additional 1,345,135 shares in the last quarter. 43.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CleanSpark Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.