ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

ClearOne Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLRO opened at $1.00 on Thursday. ClearOne has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $23.92 million, a PE ratio of -49.90 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.00.

ClearOne Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. ClearOne’s payout ratio is -1,400.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ClearOne Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLRO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ClearOne by 365,044.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 32,854 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in ClearOne in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in ClearOne in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in ClearOne by 28.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 450,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 100,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.58% of the company’s stock.

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

