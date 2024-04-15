Clipper Realty’s (CLPR) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPRFree Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Clipper Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CLPR opened at $4.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.97. The company has a market cap of $69.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.22. Clipper Realty has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $6.86.

Clipper Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 26th. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -84.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clipper Realty

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Clipper Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 232.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 130.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Clipper Realty by 73.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Clipper Realty by 51.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. 37.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clipper Realty Company Profile

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates, and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

