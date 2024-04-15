Clipper Realty’s (CLPR) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Clipper Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CLPR opened at $4.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.97. The company has a market cap of $69.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.22. Clipper Realty has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $6.86.

Clipper Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 26th. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -84.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clipper Realty

Clipper Realty Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Clipper Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 232.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 130.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Clipper Realty by 73.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Clipper Realty by 51.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. 37.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates, and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

