Clipper Realty’s (CLPR) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Shares of NYSE CLPR opened at $4.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.97. The company has a market cap of $69.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.22. Clipper Realty has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $6.86.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 26th. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -84.44%.
Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates, and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.
