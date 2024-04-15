CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Position Increased by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 192,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,235 shares during the period. CME Group accounts for 1.8% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Donaldson Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of CME Group worth $40,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CME. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $610,482,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CME Group by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,858,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $972,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,103 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CME Group by 261.4% during the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,280,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,320,000 after buying an additional 925,939 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 90.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,218,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,771,000 after buying an additional 577,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in CME Group by 992.8% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 623,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,508,000 after buying an additional 566,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:CME traded down $3.27 on Monday, hitting $206.23. 1,977,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,780,803. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.49. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.73 and a 52 week high of $223.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $213.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 57.83%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 51.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CME. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Argus increased their price objective on CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (down previously from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.70.

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

