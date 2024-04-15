CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

CNO has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CNO

CNO Financial Group Trading Up 1.0 %

CNO opened at $25.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. CNO Financial Group has a one year low of $19.95 and a one year high of $28.39.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.05 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 6.67%. Analysts predict that CNO Financial Group will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Yvonne K. Franzese sold 7,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total value of $197,880.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,115.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CNO Financial Group news, insider Karen Detoro sold 1,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $34,614.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,539. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yvonne K. Franzese sold 7,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total value of $197,880.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,632 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,115.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,590 shares of company stock worth $4,116,255 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CNO Financial Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,205,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,806,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,739,000 after buying an additional 626,454 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $10,568,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 587,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,393,000 after buying an additional 290,585 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,189,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,964,000 after buying an additional 266,945 shares during the period. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.