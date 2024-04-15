CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) PT Raised to $25.00

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CNX. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America raised shares of CNX Resources from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CNX Resources has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.86.

Shares of CNX stock opened at $24.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.29. CNX Resources has a 1 year low of $14.36 and a 1 year high of $24.82.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $999.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.62 million. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 50.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CNX Resources will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Timothy Scott Bedard sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $25,537.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,065.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in CNX Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $350,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CNX Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,542,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in CNX Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,054,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in CNX Resources by 3,621.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in CNX Resources by 444.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 137,247 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after buying an additional 112,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

