Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 496,500 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the March 15th total of 381,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Co-Diagnostics from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Get Co-Diagnostics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CODX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Co-Diagnostics Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 228,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 42,024 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Co-Diagnostics by 23.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 15,238 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 1,277.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 78,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 72,535 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,871,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,568,000 after purchasing an additional 76,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 99.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 586,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 291,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CODX stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.18. 31,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,932. Co-Diagnostics has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $1.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of -0.68.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 million. Co-Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 518.69% and a negative return on equity of 35.37%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Co-Diagnostics will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules in the United States and internationally. It offers polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests for COVID-19, influenza, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papillomavirus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus; three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; and molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Co-Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Co-Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.