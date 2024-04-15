Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODXGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 496,500 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the March 15th total of 381,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Co-Diagnostics from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 228,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 42,024 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Co-Diagnostics by 23.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 15,238 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 1,277.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 78,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 72,535 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,871,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,568,000 after purchasing an additional 76,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 99.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 586,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 291,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CODX stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.18. 31,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,932. Co-Diagnostics has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $1.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of -0.68.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODXGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 million. Co-Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 518.69% and a negative return on equity of 35.37%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Co-Diagnostics will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules in the United States and internationally. It offers polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests for COVID-19, influenza, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papillomavirus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus; three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; and molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications.

