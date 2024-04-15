Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Price Target Cut to C$64.00

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Desjardins from C$68.00 to C$64.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target suggests a potential upside of 13.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CCA. CIBC decreased their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$65.00 to C$63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Scotiabank set a C$77.00 target price on shares of Cogeco Communications and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$84.00 to C$76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$63.00 to C$60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$69.31.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CCA

Cogeco Communications Stock Up 0.6 %

CCA stock traded up C$0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching C$56.15. The stock had a trading volume of 29,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,617. Cogeco Communications has a one year low of C$50.78 and a one year high of C$72.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$59.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$58.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.47.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported C$2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.88 by C$0.33. The company had revenue of C$730.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$735.00 million. Cogeco Communications had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 11.58%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cogeco Communications will post 8.4785185 EPS for the current year.

About Cogeco Communications

(Get Free Report)

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.