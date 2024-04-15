Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Short Interest Up 26.5% in March

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,320,000 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the March 15th total of 10,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kathryn Diaz sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $69,354.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,522.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,111,915 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,860,483,000 after buying an additional 7,445,089 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $374,413,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,148,963 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $801,166,000 after buying an additional 6,027,057 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,368,034 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $295,978,000 after buying an additional 1,788,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,861.7% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,686,597 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $127,389,000 after buying an additional 1,600,621 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,087,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,362,394. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.58. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a one year low of $58.09 and a one year high of $80.09.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.65.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

