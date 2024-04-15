Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $39.00 target price (up from $37.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $37.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.00.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of COLL stock opened at $35.71 on Thursday. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $20.83 and a 12-month high of $40.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26 and a beta of 1.03.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $149.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.66 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 107.39% and a net margin of 8.50%. Analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 23,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total value of $760,516.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,322 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,474.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Collegium Pharmaceutical

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 26.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 128,780 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 26,760 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,381 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 233.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,850 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

(Get Free Report)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.