Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,758 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,357 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in Comcast by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,687,406 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $73,993,000 after purchasing an additional 121,279 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,761 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its stake in Comcast by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 23,073 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,868,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $39.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $36.38 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The firm has a market cap of $156.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

