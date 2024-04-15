Comparing Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) & UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY)

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Free Report) and UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Shore Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. UniCredit pays an annual dividend of $0.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Shore Bancshares pays out 73.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Shore Bancshares and UniCredit’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shore Bancshares $247.24 million 1.38 $11.23 million $0.65 15.86 UniCredit $26.50 billion 2.31 $9.32 billion N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

UniCredit has higher revenue and earnings than Shore Bancshares.

Shore Bancshares has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UniCredit has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Shore Bancshares and UniCredit, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shore Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00 UniCredit 0 0 0 0 N/A

Shore Bancshares currently has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 54.89%. Given Shore Bancshares’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Shore Bancshares is more favorable than UniCredit.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.8% of Shore Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of UniCredit shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.3% of Shore Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Shore Bancshares and UniCredit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shore Bancshares 5.82% 6.47% 0.59% UniCredit 35.89% 14.67% 1.08%

Summary

UniCredit beats Shore Bancshares on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services. The company also provides commercial loans, such as secured and unsecured loans, working capital loans, lines of credit, term loans, accounts receivable financing, real estate acquisition and development loans, construction loans, and letters of credit; residential real estate construction loans; residential mortgage loans; and loans to consumers, including home equity, automobile, installment, home improvement, and personal lines of credit, as well as other consumer financing products. In addition, it offers trust, asset management, and financial planning services; treasury management services, such as merchant card processing, remote deposit capture, and ACH origination, as well as telephone, mobile, and Internet banking services; safe deposit boxes; debit and credit cards; and automatic teller machine services. Shore Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

About UniCredit

UniCredit S.p.A. provides commercial banking services in Italy, Germany, Central Europe, and Eastern Europe. It offers retail, private, and wealth management solutions; and institutional investor solutions. The company also provides corporate finance advisory, rating advisory, financial sponsor, patient capital, capital structure advisory, and finance solutions, as well as securities services. In addition, it offers transactional and risk management, and strategic advisory and funding services; group trade and correspondent banking services; and payments and cash management solutions. The company serves SME, corporate, multinational corporate, financial institution, and public sector clients, as well as retail, private banking, wealth management, and family office clients. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

