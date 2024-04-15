Comparing Vericity (VERY) and The Competition

Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY – Get Free Report) is one of 42 publicly-traded companies in the “Life insurance” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Vericity to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current ratings for Vericity and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Vericity
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Vericity Competitors
|359
|2362
|2034
|73
|2.38
As a group, “Life insurance” companies have a potential upside of 59.60%. Given Vericity’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vericity has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.
Risk & Volatility
Institutional and Insider Ownership
1.9% of Vericity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.8% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of Vericity shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Profitability
This table compares Vericity and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Vericity
|-5.57%
|-9.13%
|-1.23%
|Vericity Competitors
|6.56%
|12.95%
|1.03%
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Vericity and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Vericity
|$177.57 million
|-$9.89 million
|-16.74
|Vericity Competitors
|$20.59 billion
|$1.26 billion
|-21,771.28
Vericity’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Vericity. Vericity is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Summary
Vericity rivals beat Vericity on 9 of the 9 factors compared.
About Vericity
Vericity, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance protection products for the middle American market. The company operates through Agency and Insurance segments. The Agency segment sells life insurance products for unaffiliated insurance companies through its call center distribution platform, as well as through its independent agents and other marketing organizations. This segment is also involved in the insurance lead sale activities through its eCoverage web presence. The Insurance segment provides term life, accidental death, and final expense products. Vericity, Inc. is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Vericity, Inc.
