Conning Inc. Acquires 666 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Conning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,235,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,493,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,528 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $960,796,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 14,225,902 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $789,964,000 after acquiring an additional 234,170 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,852,785 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $837,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,013 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,642,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $752,932,000 after acquiring an additional 442,986 shares in the last quarter. 74.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $79.03 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.54. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $52.66 and a 52-week high of $82.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.13. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.774 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.25%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

