Conning Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Conning Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJT. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 240,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,035,000 after purchasing an additional 12,422 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJT stock opened at $124.78 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $102.64 and a 1-year high of $131.48.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.2191 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

