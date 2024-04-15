Conning Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,184 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Conning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 8,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% in the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 18,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $133.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $144.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $750.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.67. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $81.21 and a fifty-two week high of $158.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.4408 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.98%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

