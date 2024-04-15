ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by Sippican Capital Advisors

Sippican Capital Advisors raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,567 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips makes up 1.8% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on COP. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $173.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price objective (up from $132.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.59.

NYSE COP traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $130.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,246,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,492,246. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $95.70 and a 52-week high of $135.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th were given a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.61%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $502,781.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,399.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 23,372 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total value of $2,621,637.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $502,781.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,399.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 700,775 shares of company stock valued at $87,615,169 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

