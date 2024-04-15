Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,290,000 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the March 15th total of 3,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 732,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNSL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,269,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,442,000 after acquiring an additional 128,005 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,594,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,106,000 after buying an additional 137,110 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,952,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,618,000 after buying an additional 20,160 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Consolidated Communications by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,374,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,329,000 after buying an additional 73,582 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Communications by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,980,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,773,000 after acquiring an additional 87,900 shares in the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CNSL remained flat at $4.29 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,748. Consolidated Communications has a 1 year low of $2.93 and a 1 year high of $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.24.

Consolidated Communications ( NASDAQ:CNSL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $275.18 million for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 22.53% and a negative return on equity of 16.89%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Consolidated Communications in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.

