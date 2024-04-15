Consolidated Lithium Metals (CVE:CLM) Stock Price Up 33.3%

Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc. (CVE:CLM – Get Free Report) shares traded up 33.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 711,504 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 95% from the average session volume of 365,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Consolidated Lithium Metals Stock Up 33.3 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.03. The company has a market cap of C$7.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of -0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.33, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Consolidated Lithium Metals

In other Consolidated Lithium Metals news, Senior Officer Richard Placide Quesnel bought 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.03 per share, with a total value of C$50,000.00. 15.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Consolidated Lithium Metals

Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for lithium, molybdenum, and diamond deposits. The company holds interests in the Vallée lithium project located in the La Corne and Fiedmont townships; the Preissac La Corne Lithium portfolio in the La Motte, La Corne, Figuery, and Landrienne townships; and the Baillargé Lithium-Molybdenite Project located in Quebec.

