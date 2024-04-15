Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Trading 3.5% Higher

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) shot up 3.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.33 and last traded at $7.30. 195,612 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 460,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLRS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $12.40 to $11.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.22.

Get Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VLRS

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $636.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.73 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.54.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The transportation company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $899.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $882.80 million. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 4.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,018,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,897,000 after purchasing an additional 280,000 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 3,928.4% in the fourth quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,205,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,263 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,679,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,971,000 after acquiring an additional 570,449 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 32,831.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,430,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,891 shares during the period. Finally, Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos raised its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 1,152,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,815,000 after purchasing an additional 116,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

(Get Free Report)

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.