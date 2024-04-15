Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB) Short Interest Up 10.0% in March

Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,590,000 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the March 15th total of 5,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 474,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.9 days. Approximately 14.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Core Laboratories Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE:CLB opened at $17.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $820.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.40. Core Laboratories has a 1-year low of $13.82 and a 1-year high of $27.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.98.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $128.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Core Laboratories Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 4.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Core Laboratories by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 57,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 13,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CLB. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Core Laboratories from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Core Laboratories from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock and reservoir fluid samples to enhance production and improve recovery of crude oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

