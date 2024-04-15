Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Bank of America from $17.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential downside of 8.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Core Laboratories Trading Down 2.2 %

CLB opened at $17.50 on Monday. Core Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $13.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $820.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.98.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $128.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Core Laboratories by 37.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,927,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $184,311,000 after buying an additional 2,173,250 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Core Laboratories by 44.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,848,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,983,000 after buying an additional 568,196 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Core Laboratories by 167.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 902,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,903,000 after buying an additional 565,344 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Core Laboratories by 108.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 893,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,769,000 after buying an additional 464,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in Core Laboratories by 5.1% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,198,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $259,320,000 after buying an additional 394,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock and reservoir fluid samples to enhance production and improve recovery of crude oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

