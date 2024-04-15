Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stake in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,046 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.13% of REX American Resources worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in REX American Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,854,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of REX American Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 293,943 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,969,000 after buying an additional 14,593 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 893 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,864 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 8,005 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other REX American Resources news, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 2,000 shares of REX American Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total value of $119,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,605 shares in the company, valued at $5,280,858. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Stuart A. Rose sold 5,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.08, for a total transaction of $292,781.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,492,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,673,074.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total transaction of $119,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,280,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,984 shares of company stock worth $6,643,493 in the last ninety days. 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of REX American Resources in a research report on Friday.

REX American Resources Price Performance

Shares of REX American Resources stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.23. 11,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,535. The stock has a market cap of $984.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.30. REX American Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $27.47 and a 12-month high of $60.78.

About REX American Resources

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

