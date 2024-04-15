Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Hershey by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hershey by 1.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of Hershey by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Hershey by 0.4% in the third quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total transaction of $396,170.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,624.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total transaction of $89,938.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,681.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total transaction of $396,170.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,624.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,518 shares of company stock worth $1,066,414. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on HSY. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.81.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $183.51. 407,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,974,946. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $178.82 and a 52 week high of $276.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.43. The company has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 51.79%. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $1.37 per share. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 60.55%.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

