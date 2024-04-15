Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 611 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,999 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 611 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 0.9% of Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 625.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth $30,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.4 %

META traded up $1.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $513.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,294,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,086,361. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $491.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $393.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.13 and a 52 week high of $531.49.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 13.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total transaction of $305,370.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,043,756. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.51, for a total value of $253,089.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,167,719.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total transaction of $305,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,043,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,460,035 shares of company stock valued at $691,937,607. 14.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $504.38.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

