Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $1.31 Million in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 86,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,387,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth $403,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on WAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.60.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WAL traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.23. The company had a trading volume of 127,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,007. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $11.35 and a 1-year high of $70.23.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.02). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 22.63%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

