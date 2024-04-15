Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 2,645 Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Gates Industrial by 207.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the first quarter worth $45,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the first quarter worth $51,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 42.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the third quarter worth $77,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gates Industrial Price Performance

GTES traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.61. The stock had a trading volume of 177,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,898,255. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 3.08. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a one year low of $10.68 and a one year high of $17.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.71 and a 200-day moving average of $13.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.10. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $863.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upgraded Gates Industrial from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Gates Industrial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded Gates Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Gates Industrial in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.61.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ivo Jurek acquired 20,492 shares of Gates Industrial stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.20 per share, with a total value of $250,002.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 626,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,638,273.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Wilson S. Neely bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.24 per share, for a total transaction of $132,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 56,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,231.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ivo Jurek bought 20,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.20 per share, with a total value of $250,002.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 626,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,638,273.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,030,492 shares of company stock valued at $12,582,402. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

