Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 50.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DT traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,508,250. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.94. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 69.47, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.07. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.43 and a twelve month high of $61.41.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $365.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.64 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 14.44%. Equities analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 14,242,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total transaction of $749,178,065.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,114,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,614,494.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $1,157,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,085,190.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 14,242,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total transaction of $749,178,065.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,114,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,614,494.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,285,187 shares of company stock worth $751,264,421 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DT. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dynatrace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.04.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

